JUNEAU – A two-day jury trial was scheduled Wednesday for a 30-year-old Beaver Dam man who was sentenced to prison earlier in the year for delivering heroin to a Juneau man who died after using the drug.
Brian Larson II is being housed in the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution for after being sentenced in prison for 10 years for the Feb. 28 Dodge County conviction of reckless homicide and bail jumping on Feb. 28. Larson also has a five-year extended sentence in that case for the 2017 overdose of Dakota Kline, 25, Juneau.
The case originally included a manufacturing or delivering heroin charge from March 27, 2015. The charge was severed from the case before Larson went to trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Larson allegedly sold .21 grams of heroin to a confidential informant on March 27, 2015. The investigation was being handled by the Dodge County Drug Task Force with the confidential informant purchasing the drug for $80 in Larson’s driveway in Beaver Dam at that time.
Larson could face an additional 12 ½ years in prison if convicted of the 2015 drug delivery.
The two day trial will be held on March 3 and 4.
