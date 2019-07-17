JUNEAU — A not guilty plea was entered in a Dodge County courtroom Wednesday for a 34-year-old Beaver Dam man who allegedly lied to police about his 17-year-old daughter who had ran away from her mother’s home.
Nicholas L. Batchelder faces a felony charge of interfering with child custody and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. If found guilty of both offenses, he could face up to 13 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police received information April 11 from a confidential source that the girl was at Batchelder’s apartment. A recording device was placed on the source, and he went to the home of Batchelder. While in the apartment, Batchelder allegedly told the informant the girl was in the back bedroom.
Beaver Dam Police got a search warrant for the apartment and went to Batchelder’s home to speak with him on April 11. According to the criminal complaint, Batchelder denied the girl being at the home and said he had not contact with her since she disappeared in November.
Batchelder was told about the search warrant and police entered the home where they found the girl. Batchelder was not to have contact with the girl at the time of her disappearance and her mother was awarded full custody.
When being questioned by police, Batchelder invoked his Miranda rights and requested an attorney.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told officers that she did not want to be at her mother’s house so she left and stayed at the home of two friends and her father’s house for the last five months. The girl said her dad was mad at her when she first ran away, but he told her that he would protect her.
Batchelder has a telephone scheduling conference scheduled on Aug. 26.
