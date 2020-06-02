Beaver Dam man faces 9th OWI charges

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam man has been charged with a ninth offense of drunken driving after a convenience store employee suspected him of driving drunk when he entered the establishment to purchase cigarettes.
Gregory Rasnick is also charged with bail jumping. He could face up to 18 ½ years in prison if convicted of both offenses. Rasnick appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday, who set a $20,000 cash bond. As conditions of Rasnick’s bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety and he may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity includes the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, an employee at BP Station, 1112 Madison St., reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday that a man with a shaved head had come into the gas station and attempted to buy cigarettes. The man had a cut to his head and was bleeding badly. The clerk also said he appeared to be intoxicated. The man was unable to use his credit card or the ATM and allegedly drove away in a car.
Police located the car in the parking lot of Kwik Trip, 1200 Madison St. According to the criminal complaint, Rasnick was found in the checkout line at Kwik Trip. Police spoke to Rasnick who admitted to drinking several beers but said he had not drank since 7 p.m. The man also admitted to driving the car.
Rasnick refused to perform field sobriety tests or take a breathalyzer test. A forced blood draw was performed on Rasnick at 9:30 p.m.
Rasnick had previously been convicted of OWI in 1991, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, twice in 2002 and once in 2007.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on June 11.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on June 11.
