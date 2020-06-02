Beaver Dam man faces 9th OWI charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam man has been charged with a ninth offense of drunken driving after a convenience store employee suspected him of driving drunk when he entered the establishment to purchase cigarettes.

Gregory Rasnick is also charged with bail jumping. He could face up to 18 ½ years in prison if convicted of both offenses. Rasnick appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday, who set a $20,000 cash bond. As conditions of Rasnick’s bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety and he may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity includes the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at BP Station, 1112 Madison St., reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday that a man with a shaved head had come into the gas station and attempted to buy cigarettes. The man had a cut to his head and was bleeding badly. The clerk also said he appeared to be intoxicated. The man was unable to use his credit card or the ATM and allegedly drove away in a car.