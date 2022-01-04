Beaver Dam man faces charges including battery to staff in the emergency room at Marshfield Medical – Beaver Dam

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after assaulting staff and making profane comments while at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam on Tuesday morning after he was taken to the hospital after allegedly ingesting THC edibles.

Bradley Toft faces felony counts of battery to a nurse and battery to an emergency medical provider along with a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted of both felonies.

Toft appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner on Tuesday for his initial appearance and was placed on a a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of the bond, Toft may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim except for necessary medical treatment and shall not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He shall not use, possess, control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were called to the hospital three times starting at 1:30 a.m. for a report of an unruly subject who was under the influence of drugs or other unknown substances and was presenting a danger to himself and the staff.