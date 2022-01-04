Beaver Dam man faces charges including battery to staff in the emergency room at Marshfield Medical – Beaver Dam

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after assaulting staff and making profane comments while at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam on Tuesday morning after he was taken to the hospital after allegedly ingesting THC edibles.
Bradley Toft faces felony counts of battery to a nurse and battery to an emergency medical provider along with a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted of both felonies.
Toft appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner on Tuesday for his initial appearance and was placed on a a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of the bond, Toft may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim except for necessary medical treatment and shall not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He shall not use, possess, control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were called to the hospital three times starting at 1:30 a.m. for a report of an unruly subject who was under the influence of drugs or other unknown substances and was presenting a danger to himself and the staff.
Toft was in the emergency room and was calmly speaking to police while allegedly getting agitated at times. He would say statements that did not make sense and attempt to walk to the door. Hospital staff said he had tried to remove his IV and medical equipment. He did listen to officers and returned to the bed and did not threaten the staff while officers were in the hospital.
A medical technician told police that Toft was brought in by his mother who was concerned because he had consumed THC edibles and was acting unusual. The medical technician said that Toft was also acting inappropriately towards staff and making sexual comments toward them. He had also grabbed a safety razor from the medical technician and placed it close to her neck. She was able to get the razor back from him.
A registered nurse reported similar incidents.
According to the criminal complaint, the officers left but were called back a few minutes later. Toft was running through the hospital around the emergency room area. When officers returned, Toft was surrounded by medical staff and a security guard while in a bed.
Police had to return around 5:30 a.m. after a 911 call following Toft allegedly striking a security guard.
According to the complaint, Toft made a comment that he was unaware of the laws in Wisconsin, since he actually lived in Illinois. He was told that striking someone was wrong no matter what state you lived in.
A preliminary hearing for Toft is scheduled on Feb. 10.