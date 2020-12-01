Beaver Dam man faces substantial battery charges after bar fight

JUNEAU – A 22-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony substantial battery charges following a bar fight last week.
Dylan Janke also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He could face five years in prison if convicted of all the charges.
Janke appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday for his initial appearance in court and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have contact or communication with the victims. He may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, Janke was at a Madison Street bar in Beaver Dam on Thursday. Beaver Dam Police were called around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a fight at the bar. The caller said a woman was being slammed to the ground by Janke, who then left out the back door. Janke was found near his residence.
Janke spoke to the police and said he was at the bar with his friend when he believes that a man in the bar called her a derogatory term. According to the criminal complaint, Janke said when he confronted the man, he was hit in the face and choked by the man. Janke denied having physical contact with the female victim.
The female victim was spoken to at Marshfield Medical Center. The woman recalled the conversation at the bar, but said that he picked her up and lifted her in the air before throwing her on the ground. She was diagnosed with abdominal contusions and a concussion.
The male victim had cuts on his face.
The bartender at the bar said that Janke left the bathroom and immediately went over to the male victim. The male victim said that he had four seconds to get out of his face and started counting them down, but Janke hit him when it reached three. After that, the two men started fighting before the woman was injured. The bar estimated about $450 of damage was done in the bar during the scuffle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
