Beaver Dam man faces substantial battery charges after bar fight

JUNEAU – A 22-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony substantial battery charges following a bar fight last week.

Dylan Janke also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He could face five years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

Janke appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday for his initial appearance in court and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have contact or communication with the victims. He may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He must maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, Janke was at a Madison Street bar in Beaver Dam on Thursday. Beaver Dam Police were called around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a fight at the bar. The caller said a woman was being slammed to the ground by Janke, who then left out the back door. Janke was found near his residence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Janke spoke to the police and said he was at the bar with his friend when he believes that a man in the bar called her a derogatory term. According to the criminal complaint, Janke said when he confronted the man, he was hit in the face and choked by the man. Janke denied having physical contact with the female victim.