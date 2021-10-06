Beaver Dam man found guilty of carrying pipe bomb in vehicle

JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of carrying a pipe bomb in his vehicle on Tuesday.

Chad Leitner is being housed in the Dodge County Jail. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. Leitner entered no contest pleas to a felony charge of possession of improvised explosives and one count of bail jumping. Snow accepted Leitner’s pleas and found him guilty. An additional count of bail jumping was dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 100 block of Riverview Drive on Feb. 27 at 2:45 p.m. A Nissan Maxima had been driving past the area for 20 minutes and made several stops in the block. The vehicle had left the block and pulled into a driveway on Kelly Circle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While police were speaking to Leitner, they saw the backpack in his vehicle and asked to look in it. According to the criminal complaint, the officer opened the bag and found a silver pipe with a green fuse protruding from the center of the pipe and two end caps on it. The officer observed a small green Coleman propane cylinder wrapped in duct tape and multiple screws and bolts.