Beaver Dam man found guilty of possession child pornography

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty on Tuesday of possession of child pornography.

Adam Biddle pleaded no contest to three counts of child pornography. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow accepted Biddle’s plea and found him guilty on the three counts while withholding ruling on six additional counts until sentencing.

The sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 7.

According to the criminal complaint, in February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from Facebook and another from the MeWe social media company in April about the possible transmission of child pornography. They were sent to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Following an analysis and investigation, a Beaver Dam detective was assigned the two tips in May after the accounts were traced to Beaver Dam. A search warrant was executed at Biddle’s address on May 29 and he was detained while four cell phones, two computer towers and a gaming console were also taken. The MeWe company returned data from a search warrant that showed child pornography in June.