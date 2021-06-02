Beaver Dam man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2019.

Steven Carrick pleaded no contest to a felony count of second degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth degree sexual assault.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger deferred finding guilt on the second degree sexual assault charge after approving the deferred prosecutor’s agreement which will be in effect for 36 months.

Pfitzinger withheld sentencing on the fourth degree sexual assault charges and placed Carrick on probation for two years. He must pay fines and court fees. He must continue with mental health treatment and may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He must register on the sex offender registry for 15 years. He may not use any controlled substances without a prescription. He shall remain in the home with his mother or her designee if no longer able to care for Carrick. Carrick has been under his parent’s guardianship since he turned 18 in 2014.

According to the criminal complaint, Carrick met the 17-year-old girl in April on an online dating website, and she traveled to Beaver Dam April 20, 2019. The girl said that while she was at his apartment they smoked marijuana and he was drinking.

She said she fell asleep on his bed and she woke to find him on top of her, according to the criminal complaint. She said he had sexual intercourse with her without her permission.