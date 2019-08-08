JUNEAU — A 34-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of threatening and spitting at a Beaver Dam Police officer last summer.
Michael Nelson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. In addition to the time in prison, Nelson has already served 13 months in custody at the Dodge County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing. He was sentenced to an additional seven years of probation to follow his prison sentence.
Nelson was found guilty by a Dodge County jury May 23 of threat to an officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids on an officer, obstructing an officer, domestic disorderly conduct along with four counts of bail jumping.
While on bond for a pending matter, Nelson had prohibited contact with his fiancée and assaulted her in an apartment on Seippel Boulevard, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Beaver Dam police located Nelson when he returned to the apartment. While the officer was placing Nelson under arrest, Nelson became resistant and belligerent.
While being placed in the squad car, Nelson spit on the officer’s face. Following the spitting Nelson continued to be belligerent and made several threats to the arresting officer. Some of the threats included stating that he would find the officer while off duty and assault him and that all of the officers are “going to get shot up.”
“Police officers have a really hard job, where they put their lives on the line for the rest of us every day,” District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said after the sentencing, “Threats like those made by the defendant cause police officers concern for their safety and the safety of their families and that is why we seek to punish those who threaten police officers sternly. The officers involved in this incident acted with professionalism and great restraint despite the continuous abuse by the defendant.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)