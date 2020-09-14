Beaver Dam man guilty of 2016 fatal drunken driving crash; DA to recommend prison

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHEBOYGAN — A 60-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty Friday of causing a 2016 car crash that led to the death of another Beaver Dam man in Sheboygan County.

John Hammen pleaded no contest and was found guilty of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

A five-day trial for Hammen, who owns the Johnny’s Lounge building on Madison Street, had been scheduled for this week. Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Kent Hoffmann dismissed a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle second offense and dismissed but read into the record a charge of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle.

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski said the first charge was dismissed because of a function of law that only allows the conviction of either the prohibited alcohol charge or the driving while intoxicated charge but not both. The third charge was a lesser offense that was dismissed.

Hammen's last previous conviction of driving while intoxicated was a fourth offense in 2006, which was considered a misdemeanor at the time.

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski said the state will recommend a prison term during the sentencing. However the defense, will have the opportunity to argue for a lesser sentence.