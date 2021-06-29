Beaver Dam man guilty of vehicular homicide

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty Tuesday of causing a fatal three-vehicle crash the summer of 2019 while driving under the influence.

Dustin Vandergalien pleaded no contest to three counts against him: homicide by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, injury by use of a vehicle while under a controlled substance and causing injury while operating under a controlled substance.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the pleas and found Vandergalien guilty. Ten additional counts against him were dismissed but read into the record.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of a plea agreement with the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, the state agrees not to argue for more than 28 years in prison for Vandergalien.

Vandergalien was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan around 6:40 p.m., July 30, 2019, on Highway E near Swan Road. According to the criminal complaint, Vandergalien crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed in the opposite direction. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus that had been behind the Equinox.

Gavin Rivas, 22, Orfordville, died following the crash.