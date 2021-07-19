Beaver Dam man makes initial appearance for 5th drunken driving charge after weekend accident

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Monday for his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated following a rollover crash Sunday morning on Highway G.

Jose Trevino appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He was placed on a $1,000 cash bond. He may not operate a motor vehicle without permission of the court. He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle driving on Highway G near Highway I on Sunday around 11 a.m. saw a truck in the ditch and contacted law enforcement. Trevino admitted to driving the vehicle and said he and his passenger were fine. They were returning from a flea market. He also admitted to drinking. He said he had a drink of Jack Daniels at the flea market and was drinking a beer while driving home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The truck was traveling north on Highway G when it went off the roadway to the right. It then re-entered the roadway and over corrected by leaving skid marks from the tires across the road to the left side ditch. When the truck hit the ditch, it overturned, leaving the truck on its roof.

Trevino submitted a breath sample which resulted in a reading of .192.