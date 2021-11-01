Beaver Dam man makes initial appearance for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 52-year-old Beaver Dam man, charged with his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after being pulled over on Friday night, made his initial appearance in court Monday.

Kevin Laufenberg could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Seim and was placed on a $5,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer pulled over the van Laufenberg was driving at 7:50 p.m. on Friday after it allegedly was traveling south on North Spring Street in the middle of the road. The van was pulled over after it turned on East Third Street and still wasn’t staying in its lane. Laufenberg told the officer that he did not know where he was at and that is why he was driving down the middle of the road. He said he was dropping off a friend riding in the van to The Rogers in downtown Beaver Dam.

He admitted that he had been drinking Kessler and Coke at a bar. There was also a bottle of alcohol in his car. He refused to submit to a preliminary breathalyzer test.