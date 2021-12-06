Beaver Dam man placed on $100,000 cash bond for treatment of his fiancée

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond Monday for allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a two-week period.

Christopher French faces felony charges of false imprisonment and threats to injure or accuse of a crime with use of a dangerous weapon along with misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

French appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim, victim’s family, victim’s residence or victim’s place of employment. He may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He shall not possess any firearm or dangerous weapons. He must surrender his passport and shall not leave the state of Wisconsin.

French was listed in Dodge County Jail as of Monday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman’s grandfather contacted police Dec. 3 for a check welfare on his granddaughter. The man said the woman was trying to leave a relationship with French. When police arrived, the woman was in the home that she shared with French. Family members who were helping her move out also were there.

