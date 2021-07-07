Beaver Dam man placed on $25,000 bond after making over 70 harassing calls to dispatch

JUNEAU – A 41-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on $25,000 cash bond Wednesday for multiple charges, including making over 70 phone calls to Dodge County Dispatch.
John Cowen, who is currently being housed in the Dodge County Jail, faces felony counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and eight felony bail jumping charges. He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth degree sexual assault, two counts of resisting or obstructing arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of unlawful use of a telephone. If convicted of the felony counts, he could face 54 years in prison.
Cowen appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Wednesday. As conditions of his bond, Cowen must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not make 911 calls without an actual emergency. He may not have threatening or harassing behavior towards anyone. He may not use a telephone that would involve a sexual or threatening behavior of any kind.
According to the criminal complaint, a communications officer contacted Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt on June 28 at 11:30 a.m. after getting a non-emergency phone call to the dispatch center where the caller said, “I have a prediction this morning that one of your pigs is going to be shot.”
Law enforcement in the county were notified about the threat and found Cowen made the phone call on the same afternoon, according to the complaint. The phone call was reviewed and compared against another phone call placed to the Beaver Dam Police Department on the same day at 12:07 p.m. The caller asked for the police department and was told that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office answered the phone for the department. The caller hung up. The phone call came from a number linked to Cowen.
Officers were placed and maintained surveillance at Cowen’s home and a detective for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office called Cowen’s number and left a voicemail.
Cowen called police back hours later but denied having any involvement with the calls. According to the criminal complaint, Cowen denied having a gun. He said he had strong feelings against Beaver Dam Police administrators that had arrested him. He said he hated cops in general.
A female crisis negotiator, that was not a police officer, was brought in to speak with Cowen. During the call, Cowen spent his time asking the negotiator inappropriate questions. He also made sexual comments about a Beaver Dam Police Officer.
Cowen was told not to call the police unless there was an emergency. On the early morning hours of June 29, he called dispatch seven times.
Dodge County Human Services were called in on June 29 and a crisis worker attempted to reach out to Cowen on June 30, but was unable to do so. Cowen allegedly made 69 lewd phone calls to dispatch between 6:44 p.m. June 29 and 3:22 am. June 30.
Cowen was taken into custody on June 30 and tried to inappropriately touch the officer arresting him. According to the criminal complaint, he also harassed nurses at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam after he was taken there for medical clearance.