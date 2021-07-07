Beaver Dam man placed on $25,000 bond after making over 70 harassing calls to dispatch

JUNEAU – A 41-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on $25,000 cash bond Wednesday for multiple charges, including making over 70 phone calls to Dodge County Dispatch.

John Cowen, who is currently being housed in the Dodge County Jail, faces felony counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and eight felony bail jumping charges. He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth degree sexual assault, two counts of resisting or obstructing arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of unlawful use of a telephone. If convicted of the felony counts, he could face 54 years in prison.

Cowen appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Wednesday. As conditions of his bond, Cowen must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not make 911 calls without an actual emergency. He may not have threatening or harassing behavior towards anyone. He may not use a telephone that would involve a sexual or threatening behavior of any kind.

According to the criminal complaint, a communications officer contacted Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt on June 28 at 11:30 a.m. after getting a non-emergency phone call to the dispatch center where the caller said, “I have a prediction this morning that one of your pigs is going to be shot.”