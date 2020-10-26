Beaver Dam man placed on $25K cash bond for 8th OWI

JUNEAU – A 55-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $25,000 cash bond on Monday after being arrested for his eighth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated over the weekend.

John Ludtke could face 12 ½ years in prison if convicted on the felony charge

Ludtke appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday. As his conditions of his bond, Ludtke must maintain absolute sobriety, and he may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam police officer observed Ludtke’s truck turning off of South University Avenue onto Stone Street with its high beans on and also traveling on the wrong traffic lane on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. The truck continued driving between lanes as it drove down Roedl Court and Judson Drive.

The officer pulled over Ludtke’s vehicle on Judson Drive. According to the criminal complaint, Ludtke admitted to drinking a few drinks earlier in the day and said he came from Hustisford. Ludtke submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .235.