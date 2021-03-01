Beaver Dam man placed on $50,000 cash bond for possession of pipe bomb

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leitner was taken into custody at gunpoint and the Dane County Bomb Squad was called in. According to the criminal complaint, Leitner said he was having mental health issues, but he had the bomb for about a year after getting it from a neighbor when he lived in Fond du Lac. The neighbor had used them to blow stumps out of the ground on farms. Leitner had believed that pipe bombs were legal to possess. The bomb had been kept in a safe, but Leitner said he removed it a couple of months ago and put it in the backpack.

Leitner told officers he had planned to use the bomb as a self-defense weapon in the event of a burglary. He said he could not possess a firearm as he was a convicted felon and the bomb was his next option. He said he attached the propane tanks to it to make it more powerful.

Leitner said he was not using drugs but admitted there might be some in his bedroom.