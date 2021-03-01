Beaver Dam man placed on $50,000 cash bond for possession of pipe bomb

JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $50,000 cash bond during his initial appearance in court Monday after Beaver Dam Police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint over the weekend and found the man in possession of a pipe bomb.
Chad Leitner faces felony charges of possession of improvised explosives and two felony counts of bail jumping. He could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted of all three charges.
Leitner appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who also set conditions for the bond that he may not possess any explosives, not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a prescription or drug paraphernalia, and he may not leave the state.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 100 block of Riverview Drive on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. A Nissan Maxima had been driving past the area for 20 minutes and made several stops in the block. The vehicle had left the block and pulled into a driveway on Kelly Circle.
While police were speaking to Leitner, they saw the backpack in his vehicle and asked to look in it. According to the criminal complaint, the officer opened the bag and found a silver pipe with a green fuse protruding from the center of the pipe and two end caps on it. The officer observed a small green Coleman propane cylinder wrapped in duct tape and in between the duct tape and the tank were multiple screws and bolts.
Leitner was taken into custody at gunpoint and the Dane County Bomb Squad was called in. According to the criminal complaint, Leitner said he was having mental health issues, but he had the bomb for about a year after getting it from a neighbor when he lived in Fond du Lac. The neighbor had used them to blow stumps out of the ground on farms. Leitner had believed that pipe bombs were legal to possess. The bomb had been kept in a safe, but Leitner said he removed it a couple of months ago and put it in the backpack.
Leitner told officers he had planned to use the bomb as a self-defense weapon in the event of a burglary. He said he could not possess a firearm as he was a convicted felon and the bomb was his next option. He said he attached the propane tanks to it to make it more powerful.
Leitner said he was not using drugs but admitted there might be some in his bedroom.
The bomb squad rendered the pipe bomb safe after detonating the pipe bomb on south side of town. The Dane County Bomb Squad emptied the contents of the pipe into a bag and found it to be filled with two-inch finishing nails along with flash powder mixed with aluminum shavings. The Dane County Bomb Squad relayed to the police that it was a confirmed IED or improvised explosive device. The bomb tech with the Dane County Bomb Squad said that the kill radius of such a device would be approximately 15 meters.
Leitner is on bond for a 2019 Fond du Lac case where he has a condition not to engage in further criminal behavior.
A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled on March 11.