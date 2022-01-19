Beaver Dam man placed on $50,000 cash bond for sexual assault

JUNEAU – A 27-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $50,000 cash bond Wednesday after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting the mother of his child.
Martin Macias is charged with three felony counts of second degree sexual assault/use of force. If convicted of all three counts, he could be sentenced up to 120 years in prison.
Macias appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim for his initial appearance on Wednesday. As conditions of his bond, Macias may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the alleged victim, her sister or sister’s boyfriend, victim’s children or her residence. He may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the parking lot of Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam on Sunday at 4 p.m. A woman was in the parking lot and her sister had contacted police reporting that woman had been hit by Macias.
Macias was at the couple’s apartment with their baby. According to the complaint, the sister said she had went to the apartment the woman shared with Macias after not being able to get in contact with her and knowing that Macias had been abusive in the past. The woman said her boyfriend got into a fight with Macias as they worked to free the victim from the situation.
According to the complaint, the victim said that Macias had become upset with her on Friday but had fallen asleep. On Saturday, he was mad again, and eventually gave her a drink with a pill in it. He became upset with her when she questioned drinking it, so she drank it. However Macias still was upset and took her to the bedroom by her neck where he physically and sexually assaulted her.
The victim said she fainted a couple of times the next day. According to the complaint, the victim was severely bruised and showed officers the broken items she had been hit with the night before and an item Macias allegedly used in the assault.
The victim told officers she consented to the sexual act in order to prevent Macias from killing her, according to the complaint.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 27.
