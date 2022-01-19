Beaver Dam man placed on $50,000 cash bond for sexual assault

JUNEAU – A 27-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $50,000 cash bond Wednesday after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting the mother of his child.

Martin Macias is charged with three felony counts of second degree sexual assault/use of force. If convicted of all three counts, he could be sentenced up to 120 years in prison.

Macias appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim for his initial appearance on Wednesday. As conditions of his bond, Macias may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the alleged victim, her sister or sister’s boyfriend, victim’s children or her residence. He may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the parking lot of Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam on Sunday at 4 p.m. A woman was in the parking lot and her sister had contacted police reporting that woman had been hit by Macias.