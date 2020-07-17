Beaver Dam man placed on probation for fifth OWI

JUNEAU – A 67-year-old Beaver Dam was found guilty of his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated Friday and placed on probation for five years.
Dodge County Circuit Judge Steven Bauer withheld sentencing for Elmo Perez. As conditions of his probation, he must serve 270 days in jail and maintain absolute sobriety. He may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded at 11:20 a.m., Oct. 11 to the roadway near Spring and Front streets after a Beaver Dam officer noticed a 2014 Chevy Camaro stopped near the Beaver Dam Police Department. Law enforcement soon learned the vehicle was running and in drive, but the man in the driver’s seat was not conscious. Officers feared if he took his foot off the brake, the vehicle could hit someone, so a Beaver Dam Police squad parked in front of the car.
An officer then started pounding his fist on the window and woke the driver, later identified as Perez, and got him to open the door.
Perez allegedly told officers that he had drank two beers prior to being in the car and that he had to be at work at 1 p.m.
Perez submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer reading, which resulted in a finding of .198, more than twice the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin of .08. He previously was convicted of drunken driving in 2009, twice in 2010 and once in 2016.
