Beaver Dam man placed on probation for interfering with custody

JUNEAU — A 35-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a year of probation Wednesday for lying to police last year about the whereabouts of his then 17-year-old daughter who was missing from her mother’s home.
Nicohlas Batchelder was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer on Jan. 8. As part of the plea agreement, he entered a deferred prosecution agreement for a felony charge of interfering with child custody.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld sentencing, but placed Batchelder on probation for a year with the condition that he complies with any juvenile or family court order.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police received information April 11 from a confidential source that the girl was at Batchelder’s apartment. A recording device was placed on the source, and he went to the home of Batchelder. While in the apartment, Batchelder allegedly told the informant the girl was in the back bedroom.
Beaver Dam Police got a search warrant for the apartment and went to Batchelder’s home to speak with him on April 11. According to the criminal complaint, Batchelder denied the girl being at the home and said he had not contact with her since she disappeared in November.
Batchelder was told about the search warrant and police entered the home where they found the girl. Batchelder was not to have contact with the girl at the time of her disappearance and her mother was awarded full custody.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told officers that she did not want to be at her mother’s house so she left and stayed at the home of two friends and her father’s house for the last five months. The girl said her dad was mad at her when she first ran away, but he told her that he would protect her
