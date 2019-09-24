JUNEAU — A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man pleaded no contest to reduced charges Tuesday after his vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian who was traveling on a county highway last year.
Colin Biel entered a plea to the amended misdemeanor charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He had originally been charged with a felony charge of hit-and-run causing injury.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the plea and found Biel guilty. Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Biel on probation for a year. As conditions of his probation, he must serve 60 days in jail. In addition, he must pay court costs and restitution, currently in the amount of $713,484, if not covered by his employer’s insurance.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to Highway I near Highway 33 on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. for a pedestrian who had been struck. Investigation revealed a 32-year-old Reeseville man was struck by a truck heading south on Highway I. The Reeseville man was located in the ditch by another driver. The man was transported to Beaver Dam Community Hospital by Beaver Dam paramedics and then taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries.
Biel turned himself in at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. and said that he had thought he had struck a deer. He had returned to the scene, but left again after seeing the emergency lights.
Biel’s vehicle was inspected and damage was found that was consistent with what would have been caused by striking a pedestrian.
