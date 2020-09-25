Beaver Dam man pulled over while going 100 mph on Highway S, gets 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with his sixth OWI while driving 100 miles per hour down Highway S a day earlier.
Patrick Schultz also faces a felony charge of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license is revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face 16 years in prison if convicted of the felony charges.
Schultz appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Thursday. Based on the court order, Schultz shall not use, possess or control any controlled substance or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court and shall not leave the state.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt pulled over Schultz’s vehicle on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. going 101 mph in a 55 mph zone. The sheriff had witnessed the vehicle driving past the stop sign, that had been placed near a bridge, and that he did not stop until he passed the sign and was at the bridge.
According to the criminal complaint, Schultz admitted to drinking one whiskey sour and had said he had consumed it on the side of the road.
Schultz faces similar charges in Columbia County related to an incident that occurred in June of 2019, He had previously been found guilty of OWI in 1991, 1995, 2004, 2016 and 2018.
Schultz refused a breathalyzer test. He had an alleged marijuana pipe in his pocket when he was placed under arrest.
A preliminary hearing will be held on Oct. 1.
