Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for injuring Beaver Dam officers

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries also placed Jessie Garcia on extended supervision for eight years. Garcia was found guilty of two counts of battery or threat to an officer and resisting or obstructing an officer causing bodily harm on July 20 during a plea hearing.

Watertown officers arrested Garcia for operating while intoxicated and resisting officers in September of 2019. Garcia was released from custody in Watertown, and almost immediately got back in his car, still intoxicated, and drove to Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam officers intercepted Garcia who became uncooperative. Garcia reached for a knife and officers broke the driver’s side window and got Garcia out of the vehicle and to the ground, injuring one officer. While attempting to secure Garcia into the back of the squad car, Garcia head-butted a second officer twice, first in the forehead and then in the jaw causing injury.