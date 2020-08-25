Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for 2019 assault on girlfriend

According to the complaint, the two had been at the Grandview Hotel the night before and were arguing. According to the criminal complaint, she told officers that Clark had punched her in the eye, side of her head and stomach. He then took a screwdriver and heated it with a lighter and burned her right wrist and stomach. She said she told him to stop several times, but he would just stop and stare at her before beginning to punch her again. The woman said that Clark had abused her in the past.