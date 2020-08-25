Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for 2019 assault on girlfriend

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for a 2019 assault of his then 20-year-old girlfriend.
Nicholas Clark was found guilty in June of two counts of substantial battery. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Thursday. He also has a four-year extended sentence where he must maintain absolute sobriety nor possess alcohol or drugs. He may not go into any establishments whose primary business is the sale of alcohol. He may not have contact with the victim. He must undergo an AODA assessment and complete the domestic violence program. He also may not enter into a relationship without approval. He owes over $15,000 in restitution.
According to the criminal complaint, the 20-year-old woman’s uncle picked her up from a home in the 200 block of Haskell Street June 22, 2019, when he noticed that she had a black eye. The woman fled the scene with Clark, but they were later located at Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam. Clark allegedly told the woman, “tell them you gave me consent to hit you” while being patted down by police.
The woman had two black eyes, bruising on the left side of her torso, a cut above her left eye, a burn mark on top of her right wrist and a burn mark on her stomach. The woman was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. Officers learned that she sustained a fractured cheekbone.
According to the complaint, the two had been at the Grandview Hotel the night before and were arguing. According to the criminal complaint, she told officers that Clark had punched her in the eye, side of her head and stomach. He then took a screwdriver and heated it with a lighter and burned her right wrist and stomach. She said she told him to stop several times, but he would just stop and stare at her before beginning to punch her again. The woman said that Clark had abused her in the past.
