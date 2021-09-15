Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly accident on Highway E

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend 21 and a half years in prison for causing a fatal three-vehicle crash in 2019 while driving under the influence.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries sentenced Dustin Vandergalien to 21.5 years in prison with 19 years of an extended sentence.

Vandergalien was found guilty in June of homicide by vehicle – use of controlled substance second or subsequent offense, use of a vehicle with controlled substance in blood causing great bodily harm and operating with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury as a second or subsequent offense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The defendant did not just engage in a failed passing maneuver,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “He had the sun to his rear, no obstructions in his view and the visibility on this flat, straight stretch of highway is among the best in the county. He had to see the vehicles coming, yet remained in their lane for nearly the lengths of two football fields, possibly more. The defendant’s behavior was reckless and showed utter disregard for human life.”