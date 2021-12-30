Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend four years in prison on Thursday for his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.

Jose Trevino entered a guilty plea to the charge in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia. Sciascia also sentenced Trevino to four years of an extended sentence. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operated for the entirety of his extended supervision. The court also asked for probation and parole to consider putting Trevino on an alcohol monitoring device for the length of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle driving on Highway G near Highway I on July 18 around 11 a.m. saw a truck in the ditch and contacted law enforcement.

Trevino admitted to driving the vehicle and said he and his passenger were fine. They were returning from a flea market. He also admitted to drinking. He said he had a drink of Jack Daniels at the flea market and was drinking a beer while driving home.