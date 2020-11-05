Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for 8th OWI

JUNEAU – A 55-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced on Wednesday to serve five years in prison less than a month after he was arrested for his eighth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

John Ludtke appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia on Thursday. Ludtke was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended sentence after making a no contest plea to the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam police officer observed Ludtke’s truck turning off of South University Avenue onto Stone Street with its high beams on and also traveling on the wrong traffic lane on Oct. 26 around 11:15 p.m. The truck continued driving between lanes as it drove down Roedl Court and Judson Drive.

The officer pulled over Ludtke’s vehicle on Judson Drive. According to the criminal complaint, Ludtke admitted to drinking a few drinks earlier in the day and said he came from Hustisford. Ludtke submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .235.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.