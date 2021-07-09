 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for child porn
Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for child porn

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Adam Biddle was found guilty of three counts of child pornography in January after entering a no contest plea to the charges.

In addition to the prison time, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow ordered Biddle to spend 20 years on an extended sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, in February, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from Facebook and another from the MeWe social media company in April, 2019, about the possible transmission of child pornography. They were sent to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Following an analysis and investigation, a Beaver Dam detective was assigned the two tips in May after the accounts were traced to Beaver Dam. A search warrant was executed at Biddle’s address on May 29, 2020, and he was detained while four cell phones, two computer towers and a gaming console were also taken. The MeWe company returned data from a search warrant that showed child pornography.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert G. Thompson stated during sentencing, “the defendant deserves lengthy confinement as he not only possessed images of child porn, but also distributed said images on multiple occasions
 
District Attorney Klomberg said, “The defendant clearly has an interest in depraved and criminal exploitation of children. However, beyond that, he also clearly has an extreme derogatory view of women. His commentary documented in the case evinces his beliefs that women are little more than objects for his amusement and abuse. I reject this notion in strongest possible way. I find particularly-satisfying justice in the fact that he was sentenced for his crimes by the first female judge of this county.”
Biddle

BIDDLE 

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
