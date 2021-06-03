Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for domestic abuse

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentence to spend three years in prison for domestic abuse after he lost his vaping device.

Jordan Kemper was found guilty of domestic victim intimidation, domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct in March. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow on Wednesday. Snow sentenced Kemper to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kemper has a lengthy history of violent behavior, and there is no alternative to a lengthy prison sentence,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra said in a press release.

According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, in July 2020, Jordan Kemper was looking for a marijuana vape that he thought should have been next to a bed in his residence. When the victim did not know where it was, Kemper became angry and struck her multiple times, leaving visible bruising, before dragging her back into the house by her ankle and leg. Kemper restrained the victim on a bed, straddled her and continuously beat the victim in the face. The victim believed that Kemper was going to kill her. During the incident the victim’s children witnessed some of the abuse.

While Jordan Kemper was in custody in the Dodge County Jail, he convinced another inmate to let Kemper use his identification number and then used that number to make a phone call. That phone call was to the victim that just a month earlier, he had severely beaten. Kemper expressed his anger with the victim that she had made a written statement about the abuse. Kemper told the victim to “fix it or he was going to do 30 years in prison.” Kemper continued to tell the victim that she needed to tell them that she lied and that the victim caused her own injuries.