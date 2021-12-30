Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for driving around Beaver with pipe bomb

JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for carrying a pipe bomb in his vehicle while driving around Beaver Dam earlier in the year. .
Chad Leitner was found guilty of the charges of possession of improvised explosives and bail jumping in October.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine also sentenced Snow to three years of extended supervision and three years of probation to be served at the same time. As condition, he must maintain absolute sobriety and may not possess or consume alcohol. He shall not enter into any establishment whose primary business involves the sale or consumption of alcohol. He may not consume, possess or purchase any illegal drugs or controlled substances without a current valid prescription. He shall inform his probationary agent of any prescribed or non-prescribed medication that he consumes and inform the agent of any medication changes. He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia. He shall not knowingly be in the presence of any person possessing controlled or illegal substances or paraphernalia for use or sale. He must undergo an AODA assessment and mental health assessment. He may not possess any weapons or explosive devices.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 100 block of Riverview Drive on Feb. 27 at 2:45 p.m. A Nissan Maxima had been driving past the area for 20 minutes and made several stops in the block. The vehicle had left the block and pulled into a driveway on Kelly Circle.
While police were speaking to Leitner, they saw the backpack in his vehicle and asked to look in it. According to the criminal complaint, the officer opened the bag and found a silver pipe with a green fuse protruding from the center of the pipe and two end caps on it. The officer observed a small green Coleman propane cylinder wrapped in duct tape and multiple screws and bolts.
Leitner was taken into custody at gunpoint and the Dane County Bomb Squad was called in. According to the criminal complaint, Leitner said he was having mental health issues, but he had the bomb for about a year after getting it from a neighbor when he lived in Fond du Lac. The neighbor had used them to blow stumps out of the ground on farms. Leitner had believed that pipe bombs were legal to possess.
The bomb had been kept in a safe, but Leitner said he removed it a couple of months ago and put it in the backpack.