Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for driving around Beaver with pipe bomb

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine also sentenced Snow to three years of extended supervision and three years of probation to be served at the same time. As condition, he must maintain absolute sobriety and may not possess or consume alcohol. He shall not enter into any establishment whose primary business involves the sale or consumption of alcohol. He may not consume, possess or purchase any illegal drugs or controlled substances without a current valid prescription. He shall inform his probationary agent of any prescribed or non-prescribed medication that he consumes and inform the agent of any medication changes. He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia. He shall not knowingly be in the presence of any person possessing controlled or illegal substances or paraphernalia for use or sale. He must undergo an AODA assessment and mental health assessment. He may not possess any weapons or explosive devices.