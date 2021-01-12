Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for fleeing police after domestic incident

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty Tuesday of fleeing and battery.

Tamarie Jeffries pleaded no contest to a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer and misdemeanor count of battery.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia sentenced him to 3 years in prison and 24 months on an extended sentence following his prison release. He must pay court costs.

According to a criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police were called May 9 at 8:40 p.m. for an ongoing domestic incident in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Wayland Street. A Jeep that Jeffries was driving allegedly struck the Beaver Dam squad on purpose when leaving the parking lot.

Jeffries fled the scene and traveled down Wayland Street to Spring Street to University Avenue to Wisconsin Street and back to Wayland Street with his Jeep traveling 45 mph at times in the 25 mph zone.

Jeffries then left his vehicle and was subdued by an electronic control device. According to the criminal complaint, Jeffries appeared to have been drinking.

A man who resided in the area contacted police after seeing Jeffries force a woman into his Jeep and believed that he might be kidnapping the woman, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was upset and said she was injured, but did not want EMS.