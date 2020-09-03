Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for his ninth offense of 0WI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend 5 ½ years in prison for his ninth offense of drunken driving.

Gregory Rasnick appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. Rasnick was also ordered to five years of an extended sentence after Snow found Rasnick guilty of the drunken driving offense and dismissed but read into record two counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at BP Station, 1112 Madison St., reported at 7:40 p.m. May 29 that a man with a shaved head had come into the gas station and attempted to buy cigarettes. The man had a cut to his head and was bleeding badly. The clerk also said he appeared to be intoxicated. The man was unable to use his credit card or the ATM and allegedly drove away in a car.

Rasnick refused to perform field sobriety tests or take a breathalyzer test. A forced blood draw was performed on Rasnick at 9:30 p.m.

Rasnick had previously been convicted of OWI in 1991, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, twice in 2002 and once in 2007.

