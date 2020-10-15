Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for injuring Beaver Dam officers

JUNEAU – A 27-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison for a 2019 incident where he drove drunk from Watertown and injured Beaver Dam officers while being placed under arrest.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries also placed Jessie Garcia on extended supervision for eight years. Garcia was found guilty of two counts of battery or threat to an officer and resisting or obstructing an officer causing bodily harm on July 20 during a plea hearing.
Watertown officers arrested Garcia for operating while intoxicated and resisting officers in September of 2019. Garcia was released from custody in Watertown, and almost immediately got back in his car, still intoxicated, and drove to Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam officers intercepted Garcia who became uncooperative. Garcia reached for a knife and officers broke the driver’s side window and got Garcia out of the vehicle and to the ground, injuring one officer. While attempting to secure Garcia into the back of the squad car, Garcia head-butted a second officer twice, first in the forehead and then in the jaw causing injury.
“Probation would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense, De Vries said during the sentencing, according to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg recommended five years in prison.
“I am seeing an alarming number of threats and assaults directed toward our police,” Klomberg said. “These men and women leave their homes and families every day to put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us. When one is threatened or assaulted, the courts need to act to send a clear message that threatening or harming an officer will result in stern and serious punishment.”
Klomberg characterized the Department of Corrections recommendation for probation without jail for serious battery to the police as outrageous, Klomberg said in the press release.
