Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for spitting on officer

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for spitting and threatening Beaver Dam Police Officers in November.

Nathaniel Hoffman was found guilty on Jan. 27 on a felony count of threatening a law enforcement officer and throwing or discharging body fluids at a public service officer.

Hoffman appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Wednesday. Hoffman was sentenced to two years of initial incarceration and two years of an extended sentence. As conditions of his extended sentence, Hoffman must actively be involved in mental health and AODA treatment and pay court costs.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to The Rogers Apartments, 103 E. Maple Ave., on Nov. 3 at 7:45 p.m. Hoffman had an active warrant and was wanted by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor bail jumping charges.

Three police officers went to an apartment Hoffman was staying in and Hoffman answered the door. According to the criminal complaint, Hoffman attempted to slam the door on the officers but officers were able to get him out into the hallway. While being put into a squad car, Hoffman allegedly spit on the officer and also attempted to spit on the two other officers. Hoffman also threatened to harm the officer transporting him.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

