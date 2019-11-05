JUNEAU – A 60-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer sentenced Antonio Rodriguez Soto to two years of initial confinement with four years of an extended sentence. In addition he must pay a fine, court costs and $306 of restitution to the Dodge County Highway Commission. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.
“This was a crash case in which Mr. Rodriguez Soto drove through a stop sign, across an intersection and ultimately crashed into a tree,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson said at sentencing, “Mr. Rodriguez Soto was extremely intoxicated in this instance and continued to consume intoxicants after being released on cash bail. His behavior in these cases warrants time in prison.”
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Forest Road and Highway DE on June 7 at 2 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident. According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge Caravan was traveling on Forest Road when it ran over a stop sign, struck a tree and ended up in the front yard of the person who called police.
The deputy who responded reported that there were two open cans of Natural Light beer on the floor and a partial 12-pack of Natural Light on the passenger seat.
According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez Soto said he had three beers, but held two fingers up and said his last beer was the night before
Rodriguez Soto was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital. He needed medical clearance in order to be transferred to the jail and tests confirmed that his blood-alcohol level was 0.39%.
He was previously convicted of OWI in 1992, 1998, 2000 and 2006.
