Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for threat of Beaver Dam officers

JUNEAU – A 23-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to three years and four months in prison Friday for threatening police while he was being arrested in January 2019.

Samuel Stephenson was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger for a felony count of battery or threat to an officer and felony possession of marijuana. He will also serve five additional years of supervision. He had previously been sentenced to probation for the charges, however he allegedly violated probation and has been charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The misdemeanor case is still open with a one-day jury trial scheduled on Feb. 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Police officers have an extremely difficult job to begin with,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “They deal with dangerous violent people and stand between those violent people and the law abiding members of the public. When an officer is threatened, that officer leaves an already dangerous job only to have to look over their shoulder all the time to make sure that the threat is not carried out against them or their family. Threatening an officer is a serious and aggravated offense.”