Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for threat of Beaver Dam officers

JUNEAU – A 23-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to three years and four months in prison Friday for threatening police while he was being arrested in January 2019.
Samuel Stephenson was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger for a felony count of battery or threat to an officer and felony possession of marijuana. He will also serve five additional years of supervision. He had previously been sentenced to probation for the charges, however he allegedly violated probation and has been charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The misdemeanor case is still open with a one-day jury trial scheduled on Feb. 16.
“Police officers have an extremely difficult job to begin with,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “They deal with dangerous violent people and stand between those violent people and the law abiding members of the public. When an officer is threatened, that officer leaves an already dangerous job only to have to look over their shoulder all the time to make sure that the threat is not carried out against them or their family. Threatening an officer is a serious and aggravated offense.”
A fight occurred after Stephenson broke a sliding glass door attempting to enter a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Beaver Dam on Jan. 14, 2019, according to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. Police searched for Stephenson after he fled on foot. An officer deployed his electronic stun device and was able to apprehend Stephenson to transport him to jail.
At the jail, Stephenson became resistive, verbally aggressive and threatening, according to the press release. Stephenson said he was going to take his right hand and uppercut an officer’s lower jaw to knock him out. Stephenson threatened to take a brick and smash in the face of the officer’s K-9.
While this incident occurred, Stephenson on probation for a felony drug case. His probation was revoked within weeks of being released from the jail to probation.
