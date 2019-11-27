JUNEAU – A 41-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for two incidents less than a month apart in which he threatened Beaver Dam Police officers while at his Lakecrest Drive residence.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries sentenced Dale Lengling to 18 months in prison with an additional 36 months of supervision.
Lengling pleaded guilty in September to two counts of battery or threat to law enforcement officer and bail jumping.
“Lengling is an individual who consumes alcohol daily and becomes belligerent, violent and threatening,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said, in a press release. “He has a history of threats and violence fueled by alcohol to many, many people he has encountered in his life. The police have a hard enough job without having to constantly be looking over their shoulders while wondering if the defendant is going to try to make good on his threats.”
Beaver Dam Police Officers responded to an apartment on Lakecrest Drive on May 11 during the afternoon for an altercation between two men. Lengling and another man both were released to their roommates and did not want to file a complaint. Roughly a half hour later, officers received a report of loud yelling coming from the same building. Lengling was on his porch yelling to apartment of the other man. After a brief struggle to place handcuffs on Lengling, the officer escorted Lengling to his squad car.
Lengling, while in the back of the squad car, started bashing his head on the divider and caused a laceration to his forehead. While at the hospital for those injuries, Lengling made multiple threats to the officer, including “next time I see you I’m popping one in you” and “if you come near me I will drop kick you to the face.”
Less than a month later and while Lengling was still on bond, officers were called to Lengling’s apartment again. During the June 6 incident, a caller reported a drunken belligerent man yelling at him. The Beaver Dam officers asked Lengling why he was yelling at his neighbors, and he said that he had to “put them in their place”. Lengling was placed in handcuffs and stated to officers that he would get his Milwaukee friends up here to hurt the officers. While en route to the jail, Lengling stated that he guaranteed that if he sees the officer on the street, he would injure the officer.
In addition, the press release states that Lengling violated a court order by consuming alcohol. While on bond between the two threat incidents on May 28, Lengling, was arrested for consuming alcohol in violation of a court order.
