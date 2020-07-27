Beaver Dam man sentenced to two years in prison for striking officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for striking a Beaver Dam officer several times last January.

Eric Henson, who was found guilty of battery or threat to an officer in May, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Judge Martin De Vries. In addition to the prison time, Henson must spend three years on an extended sentence.

“I am seeing this kind of assaultive and threatening conduct toward officers at a very high rate in our community,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said. “The court needs to act to make clear that there will be very stern consequences for threatening and harming our police.”

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Spring Street on Jan. 12 at 6:10 p.m. after the man contacted the mother of his child via Messenger. The mother, who lived in another county, said Henson threatened to kill her if he did not get to see his son.

Henson told the officers he was upset over child custody issues. According to the criminal complaint, Henson became upset while speaking with the officers. Henson allegedly struck an officer in the face and head butted the same officer. He also threatened the officer while being escorted to a police car.

