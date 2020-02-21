Beaver Dam man serving time for reckless homicide will not serve time for selling drug to informant

JUNEAU – An additional drug charge against a Beaver Dam man, serving time in prison for delivering the fatal dose of heroin to a Juneau man, was dismissed earlier this week.

Brian Larson II had been scheduled for a two-day trial in Dodge County Court in March on one additional charge outstanding for the 30-year-old Beaver Dam man.

However the charge of manufacturing or delivering heroin was dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion Tuesday.

Larson is being housed in the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution after being sentenced to prison for 10 years for the Dodge County conviction of reckless homicide and bail jumping on Feb. 28. Larson also has a five-year extended sentence in that case for the 2017 overdose of Dakota Kline, 25, Juneau.

He currently has a mandatory release date of Jan. 3, 2028.

The dismissed charge was from March 27, 2015. The charge was severed from the case before Larson went to trial.

According to the criminal complaint, Larson allegedly sold 0.21 grams of heroin to a confidential informant on March 27, 2015. The investigation was being handled by the Dodge County Drug Task Force with the confidential informant purchasing the drug for $80 in Larson’s driveway in Beaver Dam at that time.

