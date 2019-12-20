Beaver Dam man shot by police found guilty of pointing gun at officer

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of intentionally pointing a firearm at a police officer Friday following a four-day trial in a Dodge County courthouse.
Richard Henke was found guilty after six hours of deliberation by the jury. Henke was also found guilty of a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The jury found Henke not guilty of a felony count of threatening a law enforcement officer and a felony count of resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury.
Henke was shot in the leg during the incident.
Beaver Dam Police Officer Brian Linzenmeyer responded to a domestic incident at Henke’s home Oct. 26, 2018. Henke pointed a rifle at Linzenmeyer, who responded by shooting Henke in the upper thigh. District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said that Linzenmeyer was justified in the shooting after an investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said that he did have sympathy for Henke during his closing on Friday.
“He served his country and became injured,” Klomberg said. “He’s obviously was tormented, but that’s sympathy and not reasonable doubt.”
Klomberg said it is important to remember this was not a victimless crime.
“Brian Linzenmeyer experienced this,” Klomberg said to the jury. “You watched this on the stand. He came around the corner and made eye contact with the defendant. He was low and raised that weapon up. Brian Linzenmeyer thought he was going to die.”
Henke’s attorney, Adam Welch, said there was enough reasonable doubt in the case for Henke to be found not guilty.
“What witness have you seen besides Brian Linzenmeyer who supports that Mr. Henke picked up a gun and pointed it at Linzenmeyer,” Welch asked the jury. “None.”
Welch said the investigation was a conflict of interest and even though not investigated by the Beaver Dam Police Department, police agencies have a vested interest in protecting their own. In addition, the detective who came over from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had known Linzenmeyer.
“It may still be a justified shooting,” Welch said. “That is not what we are here to decide.”
“The truth is Mr. Henke is not guilty of these charges,” Welch said during his closing. “He did not pull a firearm at Officer Linzenmeyer. I am asking you to do your due diligence and find Mr. Henke not guilty.”
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer decided to leave Henke free on a $25,000 cash bond. A sentencing will occur at a later date.
