Beaver Dam man shot by police found guilty of pointing gun at officer

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of intentionally pointing a firearm at a police officer Friday following a four-day trial in a Dodge County courthouse.

Richard Henke was found guilty after six hours of deliberation by the jury. Henke was also found guilty of a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The jury found Henke not guilty of a felony count of threatening a law enforcement officer and a felony count of resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury.

Henke was shot in the leg during the incident.

Beaver Dam Police Officer Brian Linzenmeyer responded to a domestic incident at Henke’s home Oct. 26, 2018. Henke pointed a rifle at Linzenmeyer, who responded by shooting Henke in the upper thigh. District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said that Linzenmeyer was justified in the shooting after an investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said that he did have sympathy for Henke during his closing on Friday.

“He served his country and became injured,” Klomberg said. “He’s obviously was tormented, but that’s sympathy and not reasonable doubt.”

Klomberg said it is important to remember this was not a victimless crime.