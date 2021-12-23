Beaver Dam man to face trial in false imprisonment case

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was bound over for trial Thursday after allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a two-week period.
Christopher French faces felony charges of false imprisonment and threats to injure or accuse of a crime with use of a dangerous weapon along with misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted of all the charges. He is being housed in the Dodge County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow said based on the evidence that a felony was committed by French.
Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson called Beaver Dam Police Detective Heather Johnson to the stand as his only witness during the preliminary hearing. The defense did not call a witness.
Johnson identified French in court and said a woman told police about two incidents on Nov. 22 when French was upset with her and threatened her with a knife and a gun. The defendant allegedly said he would kill the woman if she left him.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman’s grandfather contacted police Dec. 3 for a check welfare on his granddaughter. The man said the woman was trying to leave a relationship with French. When police arrived, the woman was in the home that she shared with French. Family members who were helping her move out also were there.
The woman said she had moved in with French in October. The two became engaged in mid-November. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said French had gotten upset at her when she was apprehensive about moving in with him and agreed to do so because she felt guilty about getting him upset. While living together, French became upset about messages on her phone and physically assaulted her while questioning her about the messages.
According to the complaint, French put a knife to her throat at one point in late November before getting up and retrieving a revolver. The woman said French straddled her and pointed the gun at her left temple and said if she left him he would kill her. The woman said, he also said “If I don’t get a chance to kill you, I will hunt you for the rest of my life.”
The woman said she was too scared to get help because she thought French would kill her. The woman said she was not allowed to say “no” when French wanted sex, according to the complaint.
Around Dec. 2, the woman said French hit her about 20 times.
On Dec. 3, the woman’s grandfather told her to call the police, because if she waited another day it might be too late. According to the complaint, French displayed odd behavior including believing he was speaking directly to God and getting energy from God. He told the woman she could not see her grandmother because the grandmother’s husband was black. The woman said he insisted on having her social media password, because he allegedly considered her property.
Police spoke to French the same day and he said the two did argue sometimes, but had a good relationship. French told officers he believed the woman was being coerced by police to make accusations against him. He admitted to putting a gun against the woman’s head. During questioning French said he was feeling disrespected as the police officer was making accusations that he was guilty.
The arraignment is scheduled Jan. 26.
