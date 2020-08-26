Beaver Dam man to serve jail time for sexual assault

JUNEAU – A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man will serve six months in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met on a website.
Matthew Hawley was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child in June. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Judge Joseph Sciascia on Wednesday. Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Hawley on probation for five years. As conditions of probation, he may not have contact with the victim, her family school or residence. He may not use the Internet, social media or dating sites without the approval of his probation officer. He must undergo a sex offender assessment and register on the sex offender registry.
According to the criminal complaint, the 14-year-old girl reported Oct. 2, 2018, to law enforcement that she had sexual intercourse with a man she met on a website. The girl said she was visiting her grandparents Sept. 30, 2018, in Montello when she took one of their vehicles and traveled to Kwik Trip, 701 W. State St., Fox Lake. The girl said she met the man and went to some storage units with him where they had sex.
A video was obtained from Kwik Trip that showed the vehicle the girl was traveling in at the convenience store during the early morning of Oct. 1. A car pulled up next to that vehicle at 2 a.m., and a man got out of the vehicle and appeared to speak to the girl. They then both left in their vehicles, with the girl’s vehicle following the car traveling east on Highway 33. The video did not allow the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to get the license plate of the car, but they were able to identify the car as being a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was interviewed a second time and told officers the man had told her his name but she forgot it. She did remember he told her he was from Beaver Dam and a nickname he had used. She also described the man and said there was a sticker on the car that said, “Gone Fishing.” A statewide search was done of vehicles from 2000-2005 that were Chevy Impalas and match came from a car with the same bumper sticker at a residence in Beaver Dam. The vehicle was registered to the man’s wife.
