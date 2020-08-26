Beaver Dam man to serve jail time for sexual assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man will serve six months in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met on a website.

Matthew Hawley was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child in June. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Judge Joseph Sciascia on Wednesday. Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Hawley on probation for five years. As conditions of probation, he may not have contact with the victim, her family school or residence. He may not use the Internet, social media or dating sites without the approval of his probation officer. He must undergo a sex offender assessment and register on the sex offender registry.

According to the criminal complaint, the 14-year-old girl reported Oct. 2, 2018, to law enforcement that she had sexual intercourse with a man she met on a website. The girl said she was visiting her grandparents Sept. 30, 2018, in Montello when she took one of their vehicles and traveled to Kwik Trip, 701 W. State St., Fox Lake. The girl said she met the man and went to some storage units with him where they had sex.