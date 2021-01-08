Beaver Dam man to spend year in jail for 2016 fatal crash

A 60-year-old Beaver Dam man will spend the next 12 months in jail and 10 years on probation for the 2016 car crash that caused the death of Freddie O. Nelson of Beaver Dam.

John Hammen appeared before Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Kent Hoffmann who also imposed and stayed an eight-year prison sentence that would be broken up in four years of initial confinement and four years of an extended sentence. He has terms and conditions for his probation that include absolute sobriety.

Hammen was found guilty of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration in September after entering a no contest plea to the charge. Two additional charges in the case were dismissed.

Hammen’s last previous conviction of driving while intoxicated was a fourth offense in 2006, which was considered a misdemeanor at the time.

Hammen owned Beaver Dam bar Johnny’s Lounge at the time of the crash.

Hammen crashed his 2001 Dodge Viper while driving more than 100 mph in Sheboygan County on Sept. 16, 2016. A passenger in his car, Nelson, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Nelson was described in his obituary as a a caring spirit who offered care for his parents prior to his death.