JUNEAU – A Beaver Dam Police Department detective testified Thursday that Amanda Trost's story about the methadone in her apartment had changed several times after her two year old son was found dead on the kitchen table in the apartment.
“She said the methadone should have been taken Sunday, but at some point she said she may have taken some,” Detective Corey Johnson said during Trost’s preliminary hearing Thursday. “Her account changed several times. At one point, she said that she may have taken some while coming home.”
Trost is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son after the drug methadone was found in his system earlier this year. She is free on a $10,000 signature bond and could face up to 60 years in prison if found guilty of the offense.
Johnson was the only one called to the stand during the preliminary hearing in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. Trost appeared with public defenders Ramneek Button and Greg Vollan. Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall is representing the state and called Johnson to the stand.
Trost called 911 the evening of Feb. 23 after finding her son not breathing. An autopsy was performed two days later that revealed the boy died from methadone intoxication.
Johnson was not the first at the scene. However he was called in after her son was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. Johnson said he interviewed both Trost and the father of the child and they both said they did not detect anything wrong with the child that day.
You have free articles remaining.
“He was acting find and not displaying any behavioral issues,” Johnson said. “He was happy.”
Trost went to get methadone Saturday morning and was given an extra dose for Sunday because the methadone clinic in Madison is closed on Sundays, Johnson said.
Methadone has long lasting effects and is similar to morphine. It is used as a substitute drug in the treatment of morphine and heroin addiction.
Johnson said that Trost had told her the methadone was kept in a locked box for which she had the only key, but he found what was left of the drug in a figurine in her closet in a child safe container. Trost had admitted it was her drug and changed her story to say that some of the drug had spilled and she used a towel to wipe up the mess.
Trost’s arraignment is scheduled on Feb. 5.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)