Beaver Dam Police arrest man with backpack containing a potential hazardous device
Beaver Dam Police arrest man with backpack containing a potential hazardous device

BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Car
Daily Citizen file photo

A man was arrested on the southside of Beaver Dam on Saturday after he was found in possession of a backpack that contained a potentially hazardous device.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Kelly Circle and Riverview Drive on Saturday around 2:45 p.m.

Officers were able to make contact with the man and upon investigation, discovered him to be in possession of a backpack containing a potential hazardous device. The man was detained for further questioning and the Hazardous Devices Unit of the Dane County Sherriff’s Office was contacted to assist.

The Dane County Hazardous Devices Unit was able to safely remove the device and it was destroyed in a safe location.

The man was later arrested and transported to the Dodge County Jail.

While the incident is under further investigation, it has been determined there is no further danger to the community.

