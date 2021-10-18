Beaver Dam Police Beat, Oct. 11 - 12 , 2021

Theft — At 11:06 a.m. Oct. 11, a caller in the 700 block of S. Center St. reported a theft of light fixtures, switches and wiring.
Subject stopped — Police counseled a person on a homemade play vehicle at 11:16 a.m. Oct. 11. The juvenile was in and out of the road on W. Mackie and Grove streets.
Animal — At 11:52 a.m. Oct. 11, a caller in the 100 block of Lakecrest Dr. reported possible dog neglect as the animal is always in a kennel, whether inside or outside. Police did not locate a dog.
Civil — At 1:34 p.m. Oct. 11, a person in the 100 block of Fischer Ave. reported that a neighbor hired a tree trimmer and part of the tree fell on his garage. Info was exchanged with the tree trimmer.
Found item — At 2:28 p.m. Oct. 11, a caller reported finding a reserved parking sign at the skate park. The sign was stolen over the weekend from Culver’s, 1601 N. Spring St., and was returned.
Domestic — At 6:48 a.m. Oct. 12, an anonymous caller reported a male yelling and throwing things in the 100 block of E Maple Ave. All was quiet when police arrived. At. 7:48 a.m., the case was reopened and parties were separated.
Disorderly conduct — At noon Oct. 12, a caller complained of a man in a red SUV squealing tires and yelling at people at the McDonald’s on Park Ave.
Fraud — At 2:24 p.m. Oct. 12, a caller in the 100 block of Lakecrest Dr. reported social security fraud.
Welfare check — At 3:50 p.m. Oct. 12, a caller reported a man in the 100 block of Front St. who appeared to be tipping over on a bench. Police made contact with the subject who was intoxicated. He was able to walk and talk and went home to take a nap.
Theft — At 4:17 p.m. Oct. 12, a caller in the 1500 block of N. Center St. reported kids stealing candy. Had video proof and didn’t file charges, but wanted the kids counseled.