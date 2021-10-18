Beaver Dam Police Beat, Oct. 11 - 12 , 2021

Theft — At 11:06 a.m. Oct. 11, a caller in the 700 block of S. Center St. reported a theft of light fixtures, switches and wiring.

Subject stopped — Police counseled a person on a homemade play vehicle at 11:16 a.m. Oct. 11. The juvenile was in and out of the road on W. Mackie and Grove streets.

Animal — At 11:52 a.m. Oct. 11, a caller in the 100 block of Lakecrest Dr. reported possible dog neglect as the animal is always in a kennel, whether inside or outside. Police did not locate a dog.

Civil — At 1:34 p.m. Oct. 11, a person in the 100 block of Fischer Ave. reported that a neighbor hired a tree trimmer and part of the tree fell on his garage. Info was exchanged with the tree trimmer.

Found item — At 2:28 p.m. Oct. 11, a caller reported finding a reserved parking sign at the skate park. The sign was stolen over the weekend from Culver’s, 1601 N. Spring St., and was returned.

Domestic — At 6:48 a.m. Oct. 12, an anonymous caller reported a male yelling and throwing things in the 100 block of E Maple Ave. All was quiet when police arrived. At. 7:48 a.m., the case was reopened and parties were separated.