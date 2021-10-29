 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Police Beat, Oct. 27 - 28, 2021
BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Car (copy)
Daily Citizen file photo

Animal – At 8:38 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a dog off leash the 400 block of Healy Ave. The dog was found off leash defecating in a driveway. Owner given final warning.

Fraud – At 10:18 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 100 block of E. Main St. reported a subject deposited a fake check, withdrew money and won’t reply to messages.

Assist motorist – At 3:07 p.m. Thursday, police assisted getting a vehicle off the road at 813 Park Ave.

Misc. – At 3:51 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 100 block of Knaup Dr. reported a possible scam of someone impersonating the police department. Money was given.

Accident – At 5:06 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Industrial Drive/Highway 151.

Harassment – At 5:25 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 300 block of Jackson St. reported being harassed by a woman.

Assist motorist – At 5:47 p.m. Thursday, police assisted in replacing a tire that fell off in the 500 block of Gould St.

Harassment – At 7:31 p.m. Thursday, the Kwik Trip on Madison Street reported someone called the store multiple times harassing employees and asking if they wanted to be their sacrificial lamb.

Welfare check – At 7:33 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man rocking back and forth who may need help in front of a church in the 100 block of W. Maple Ave. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Traffic – At 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported vehicles speeding in the area of Prospect/University Avenues from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Welfare check – At 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported hearing a shrieking sound in the 200 block of Jackson St. Contact was made and it was a male who yelled at the TV after losing a video game.

Area check – At 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was located in the gravel area on a log at Edgewater Park. The driver had pulled over to park and got stuck. Warned about park hours.

