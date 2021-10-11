 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Police Beat, Oct. 9 -10, 2021
Beaver Dam Police Beat, Oct. 9 -10, 2021

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Accident — At 7:38 a.m. Oct. 9, police responded to a vehicle vs. pole crash in the 200 block of Corporate Drive.

Noise complaint — At 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, an anonymous caller complained of loud music in the 200 block of Cherokee Road. Nothing was heard when police arrived.

Noise complaint — At 1:19 a.m. Oct. 10, an anonymous caller reported loud music playing at 519 Madison St. The problem was fixed when staff closed the window.

Fight — At 2:15 a.m. Oct. 10, police were called to 519 Madison St. for a report of two men fighting in the back lot after being kicked out of the establishment.

Traffic — At 11:22 a.m. Oct. 10, a caller reported a wheelchair in the roadway at Highway 151 and Highway E. Police found it gone on arrival.

Domestic — At 12:10 p.m. Oct. 10, police responded to a call in the 400 block of Stark Street of a verbal argument.

Animal welfare — At 1:42 p.m. Oct. 10, an anonymous caller reported a man abusing a dog in the 100 block of Knaup Drive. Contact was made and abuse denied. No visible signs of abuse, dog was friendly.

Wallet found — At 3:57 p.m. Oct. 10, police received a report of a found wallet in Waterworks Park. The wallet was returned to its owner.

Theft — At 4:58 p.m. Oct. 10, a caller in the 100 block of Charlton Street reported the theft of a table and a hamster. The items were returned. Claims it was a misunderstanding.

Disorderly conduct — At 7:28 p.m. Oct. 10, a caller complained he was assaulted at 436 Madison St. Police will follow up with a statement and possible disorderly conduct citation.

Harassment — At 8:25 p.m. Oct. 10, a caller in the 300 block of Parallel Street. complained of a female harassing his girlfriend. All parties were advised to block each other and avoid further contact.

