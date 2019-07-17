Beaver Dam Police investigate east side burglaries

Beaver Dam police are searching for information related to burglaries that occurred on the city’s east side this morning including two vehicles stolen from Lidtke Motors.
According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, burglaries were reported at Lidtke Motors, 701 Park Ave.; Forefront Dermatology, 700 Hillcrest Drive; and Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive.
Two vehicles were stolen from Lidtke Motors and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from all three. The two vehicles stolen were a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus and a 2013 Acura MDX.
Anyone with any information concerning the crimes are asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department or Lieutenant of Detectives Terrence Gebhardt at 920-887-4612, ext. 503.
