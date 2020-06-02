Beaver Dam Police make arrest while assisting in Madison

Beaver Dam Police may have been in a different city on Sunday but their overall desire to serve and protect went with them as they took down a man with a pistol who had been looting businesses on State Street.
Both Beaver Dam Police and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Madison Sunday after receiving a request from Wisconsin Emergency Police Services.
Beaver Dam Police sent five officers who worked with a Madison Police Officer as the riots were occurring around State Street. Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said he made sure Beaver Dam was protected before calling officers who volunteered for the request and were sent out with riot gear in unmarked police cars.
When they arrived in Madison they were sent to a staging area where they were put in teams to assist with investigating the looting that was going on during the protests.
“Every time we got a report that someone broke into a business, we responded to that business,” Kreuziger said.
On one of the calls, Beaver Dam Police came face to face with a 22-year-old Oxford man who had a gun.
Jeremy C. Bronas was captured in a parking ramp by Beaver Dam Police Officers after the police team was trying to stop looters from shattering glass at the restaurant Teddywedgers, 101 State St., and Tobacco Mart, 103 State St.
“He took off running and our officers chased after him,” Kreuziger said. “They found the loot and arrested him and took him to jail.”
Kreuziger said a loaded pistol fell out of Bronas’ holster during the arrest. He had merchandise from the stores during his arrest with price tags attached to them.
Bronas was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Beaver Dam Police made other apprehensions and also responded to a shooting, but there were no arrests in that case, Kreuziger said.
Kreuziger said Beaver Dam Police were not around the protestors.
“It was our responsibility to help out the businesses and to protect the businesses,” Kreuziger said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
