Beaver Dam Police make arrest while assisting in Madison

Beaver Dam Police may have been in a different city on Sunday but their overall desire to serve and protect went with them as they took down a man with a pistol who had been looting businesses on State Street.

Both Beaver Dam Police and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Madison Sunday after receiving a request from Wisconsin Emergency Police Services.

Beaver Dam Police sent five officers who worked with a Madison Police Officer as the riots were occurring around State Street. Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said he made sure Beaver Dam was protected before calling officers who volunteered for the request and were sent out with riot gear in unmarked police cars.

When they arrived in Madison they were sent to a staging area where they were put in teams to assist with investigating the looting that was going on during the protests.

“Every time we got a report that someone broke into a business, we responded to that business,” Kreuziger said.

On one of the calls, Beaver Dam Police came face to face with a 22-year-old Oxford man who had a gun.